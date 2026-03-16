Barely a week goes by without some new tweet or social media post coming across our radar, crying out for an official remake or remaster of The Simpsons: Hit & Run for modern platforms.

When it comes to games released in the early to mid 2000s, it must be up there as one of the most hotly requested titles that fans want to see get the remake treatment, sitting alongside other such classics as EA's SSX Tricky and NBA Street, and Rockstar's Bully.

Yet, in spite of that, there hasn't really been much in the way of news regarding any official projects in development, besides the odd rumour that has inevitably come to nothing. In an interview with People.com, published last week, however, The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman gave fans who still want to see a remake of the Grand Theft Auto III-inspired Simpsons spin-off something new to hold onto, telling the magazine his position is, "Never say never," when it comes to a revival of the cult classic game (h/t: IGN!)

Speaking to People.com, Selman, who was previously involved in Hit & Run as a writer, said, "Nothing is set in stone [about a potential revival]. But my quote about Hit & Run would be, 'Never say never.' Because we know people love it. We know they want it, so that's good. If we know people want it, never say never."

He also expressed surprise at its popularity, saying he's more of a "Simpsons Game" guy, calling it the "funniest and most innovative love letter to video games," with "great... movie-level of storytelling."

"Hit & Run is so interesting. I'm a thousand years old, and when I was in my mid-to-late 20s, I helped write [it]. I had no idea it would become a cult game, a cult success. Of all the games, the thousands of Simpsons games... that one..."

It's worth pointing out that Selman has previously expressed a similar sentiment, telling IGN in 2021 that he would love to see a remastered version of The Simpsons Hit & Run, but, at the time, described it as "a complicated corporate octopus," likely due to the merger of Vivendi Universal Games with Activision in 2008, the closing down of its original developer, Radical Entertainment, in 2012, and the involvement of 20th Century Fox.

We imagine that none of that has gotten any simpler in the intervening years, but hopefully, with enough demand from fans, someone will see the dollar signs and try to track down the rights holders and get them all on board.