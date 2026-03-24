Of all the aftermarket modifications available for retro systems, the ability to retrofit digital video output is perhaps the most appealing for many players.

Simply put, this mod enables these analogue systems to output a true digital signal to your modern-day television, allowing you to run games at HD resolution.

Emulation-based systems (like the Polymega) and FPGA consoles (like the Super Nt) already offer this, but purists who swear by original hardware have been waiting for a mod to appear for the original SNES console. It seems that day is not far away.

pic.twitter.com/fRWT1U9poh I'm working on a digital video output for the SNES. It's conceptually similar to the Megaswitch HD. No analog RGB. This is a demo of the prototype. https://t.co/jhllTTaAND March 23, 2026

Stanislav Parhomovich – the same talented chap who created a similar mod for the Genesis – has created a prototype which enables digital video output on Nintendo's 16-bit system.

You can see the mod in action below. There's no timescale for when this will be available, but keep an eye on Parhomovich's social media for updates.