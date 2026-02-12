If you've been visiting this site for a long time, you'll know the drill when it comes to arcades these days – they're sadly on the wane, with famous locations closing all the time.

Thankfully, there are a few lights in the darkness, one of which is Prince Arcades, based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, which has been running since 2018.

As highlighted on social media by Arcade Random Posting, the venue is packed with classic cabs and pinball machines, and is available to hire for events. Prince Arcades also offers a repair service for coin-ops.

"I am absolutely blown away at the quality of this place," says Arcade Random Posting. "The owner has put so much time into this place, it's one of the best-run arcades I've ever seen. Everything was in tip-top shape, ran perfectly, and the selection was pretty damn well thought out."

If you're in the area, then it looks like this is well worth a visit.