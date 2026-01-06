Super Mario 64 may have been released all the way back in 1996 (make that 1997 if you were based in Europe), but there has been no shortage of fans who have been busy finding new and inventive ways of keeping the game infinitely replayable in the modern day — usually through the release of unofficial ports, mods, and other exciting projects.

Chief among these is Super Mario 64 Co-op Deluxe, a fan-made mod for the similarly fan-produced Super Mario 64 PC port, which transforms the game into an online multiplayer experience and also allows for the game's community to implement additional game modes.

In the past, we've seen modders add a bunch of cool new modes to the title, like Prop Hunt, Mario Hunt, and the Squid Game-inspired Drench Games, and it seems that another has just landed on the Sm64 Coop website — this time inspired by the classic Nintendo minigame series WarioWare.

Coopware, as the new mod is called, is primarily the work of the Mario Hunt and Drench Games creator EmilyEmmi, and is influenced by the Super Mario 64 ROM Hack "Mario vs. Wario Ware" by Team Cornersoft, which featured a single-player iteration of roughly the same idea.





A gamemode mod based on the WarioWare series!

Go solo or team up/go against your friends in this mod packed with a variety of fun minigames!



Created by: EmilyEmmi, creator of MarioHunt and Drench Games.



It features "17 standard microgames, 4 challenging boss microgames, and 64 achievements to earn", as well as various alternative modes, including Co-op, Versus, and Team Versus.

Similar to WarioWare, the challenges are all timed, with minigames typically being focused on achieving a specific task like grabbing an item, racing to a specific location, or answering trivia questions. There is also the ability for modders to add their own unique games for friends to play, as well, which is sure to give this mod even more longevity for players.

If you want to download the mod, you can do so here. As Super Mario 64 Co-op Deluxe is based on the PC port, you'll need your own official copy of Super Mario 64 for the N64 to install it.