A Brooklyn-based arcade has announced that it is closing its doors for the final time this year.

Brooklyn Games And Arcade, located on 6120 4th Avenue, has said that it will be closing down in either March or April, but no precise date has been decided upon as yet.

The venue features a variety of arcade games and also serves as a video game store. It also has a second location at 6801 20th Avenue, which is retail only.

"Join us in our final tournaments and events," says the statement, shared on social media.

"We would like to make the best of the upcoming events we'll be hosting. It's been a pleasure meeting you all over the years. Let's take lots of pictures and videos for memory lane."

The store has been trading since 2013, according to its YouTube page.