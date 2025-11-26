If you've been looking for a new PC-98 title from the past to get stuck into and have an affinity for strategy games, then you're in luck.

"BNK" has just released a new translation patch for the space adventure game Progenitor, allowing players to experience Koei's Japanese-exclusive game in English for the very first time (h/t: GameVecanti!).

Released in 1994, Progenitor is the 7th in Koei's line of Rekoeition games, which was a general term used to describe games that blended tactical simulation and role-playing game elements. As a result, it features some similarities to earlier Koei titles, including Uncharted Waters (otherwise known in Japan as Age of Exploration), with players being able to make money through trading, stealing, mining, and capturing and delivering criminals.

What ultimately sets it apart, though, from many of Koei's other games of the period, is undoubtedly its sci-fi setting, with the title being one of only a few titles, if not the only title, the developer ever made, which is set predominantly in space, as opposed to a period in world history.

The story of the game follows a young space pirate named Kenny whose father goes missing after his band of Robin Hood-esque thieves, the Rokka Bats, is taken over by a malicious new leader, and sees players adventuring across space in the search for answers.

Progenitor is primarily played using a visual novel-style interface, but it also features some Lethal Enforcers-esque first-person shooting segments, epic space battles, and non-playable 3D cutscenes, which resemble the low-poly models from the Sega CD version of Silpheed.

You can download the patch here if you're interested in checking it out.