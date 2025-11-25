Clothing brand Kumagumi has just gone live with a range of Ikaruga merchandise that's officially licensed by Treasure.
The range includes T-shirts, a hat, a hoodie, and a limited-edition print. Many of the items feature brand-new artwork from Yasushi Suzuki, the character designer of the original 2001 game.
You can check out the full range here.
Initially released for Sega's Dreamcast console, Ikargua has since been made available on GameCube, Xbox 360, Switch and PC.
While it began life as a sequel to Radiant Silvergun, it has evolved into a unique title, distinguished by its colour-switching gameplay mechanic, which makes it one of the most memorable shmups ever created.