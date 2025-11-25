Clothing brand Kumagumi has just gone live with a range of Ikaruga merchandise that's officially licensed by Treasure.

The range includes T-shirts, a hat, a hoodie, and a limited-edition print. Many of the items feature brand-new artwork from Yasushi Suzuki, the character designer of the original 2001 game.

Get it NOW before it's too late !!! pic.twitter.com/o00BtWzjRE IKARUGA officially licensed collection in partnership with @TreasureCoLtd is OUT NOW !! Original and new illustrations by @elegantsuzuki Get it NOW before it's too late !!! https://t.co/rvcARKeG4k November 24, 2025

Initially released for Sega's Dreamcast console, Ikargua has since been made available on GameCube, Xbox 360, Switch and PC.

While it began life as a sequel to Radiant Silvergun, it has evolved into a unique title, distinguished by its colour-switching gameplay mechanic, which makes it one of the most memorable shmups ever created.