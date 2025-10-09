In the aftermath of Super Mario Kart's release in 1992, there were a lot of game released that tried to capitalize on the success of the first-party Nintendo title.

Chief among them was the 1994 kart racer Street Racer from the UK developer Vivid Image and French publisher Ubisoft — a game that was essentially pitched at the time as Mario Kart meets Street Fighter.

Initially released for the Super Nintendo, it actually received some pretty strong reviews from publications at the time, despite wearing its influences firmly on its sleeves. This notably included Computer & Video Games who boldly called it "the most enjoyable race game on the SNES" and awarded it a 94% (earning it the status as a "CVG Hit"). As a result of this, the game was later ported over to other platforms, with versions also being produced for the Sega Mega Drive, PS1, Sega Saturn, Nintendo Game Boy, Commodore Amiga, and MS-DOS.

Over 30 years have now passed since the game was first released on the SNES and it appears QuByte Interactive is about to release a new collection based on the title on Steam. This collection was announced earlier this week on social media, and is reported to include the SNES, Mega Drive, MS-DOS, and Gameboy games. In other words, the PS1 and Sega Saturn versions are not included.



Much like Mario Kart, the game contains an eclectic cast of characters, with 8 racers in total being available to pick from — each with their own unique abilities. This includes the grandson of Frankenstein's monster, a wise Turkish magician named Hodja, a Red Baron-esque airmen called Helmut, an Australian surfer, and a retired sumo wrestler, among others.

There are also a bunch of different modes (practice, head-to-head, championship, rumble, and soccer), as well as 27 tracks to race through.

Here's a description of the game, taken from Steam:

Combining the speed of an arcade racer with the brawling of a fighting game, this cult classic made its mark with its originality and its own dose of chaos and personality. Race on tracks filled with obstacles and crazy settings (from Mount Rushmore to Transylvania), use special moves to knock out your rivals, and explore modes that go far beyond traditional racing. Get ready to laugh, crash, accelerate, and fight for every corner. Street Racer Collection is pure arcade fun, straight from the past to your screen.

A release date has not yet been released, but you can wishlist the game here.