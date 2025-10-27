A new SNES-inspired RPG is set to land on Steam next month, on November 18th, and looks to bring a whole new meaning to the phrase "trash game" (thanks Next Indie for the spot!)

Kingdoms Of The Dump is the debut game from Roach Games, a studio formed by a pair of janitors, and was funded on Kickstarter back in 2019.

It drops players in a garbage-themed fantasy world, called the Lands of Fill (get it?), where they will take control of a "Trash Can" knight named Dustin Binsley and a bunch of other swappable characters, on a mission to explore the five and a half kingdoms of a location called The Dump, fend off the "disgusting" Toxic Grimelin Army, and save their trash-picked King.

For a game that is mostly about garbage, Kingdoms Of The Dump looks to us, at least, to be anything but rubbish. Not only does it feature some rather lovely retro pixel artwork and a beautifully rendered Mode 7-style world map, but it also contains a fun battle system that appears to be slightly reminiscent of Super Mario RPG — complete with timed hits to give fights an added layer of interaction.

It's clear, looking at all of the screenshots and trailers that the team has shared so far, that the developers have drawn a lot of inspiration from classic RPGs from the SNES era, including EarthBound, Chrono Trigger, and Secret of Mana, and as a fan of all of those titles, we can't wait to see how it all comes together when it is made available next month.

Here's what we can expect, according to the Steam page:

-Turn based, grid combat

-Timed Hits and no random encounters

-Jumping/Platforming/Elevation (No small bush that blocks a path off that you could easily jump over)

-Character Swapping on the field with unique abilities (Rust, Climb, Gun, Bubble, etc.)

-Explore a Large Mode 7 World Map

-A unique setting with creative environments and bosses

-Made with love, by those who sweep your floors.

A Steam page is currently up for you to wishlist, ahead of its launch next month.