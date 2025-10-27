The Android PS2 emulator ARMSX2 just received its version 1.0 release, marking an exciting new era for PlayStation 2 emulation (thanks, Android Authority).

Backed by the powerful PCSX2 codebase and sporting x86-to-Arm64 translation as well as emulation, ARMSX2 looks set to change the standard of PS2 gaming on Android devices – it's also fully open-source.

Up until now, Android owners who want to check out PS2 titles have had to use the abandoned AetherSX2 or its resurrected offshoot, NetherSX2. The latter is a very capable PS2 emulator, but it's based on a much older foundation in terms of code.

ARMSX2, on the other hand, should deliver more powerful performance and better compatibility – in the fullness of time, at least.

Due to the x86-to-Arm64 translation, you may find that performance is noticeably worse than it is in NetherSX2 – but, as time goes on, we should see things get significantly better.

As noted by Android Authority, "ARMSX2 could be the better long-term solution for Android owing to its open nature and more recent foundation."

A Google Play Store page is expected to go live this week. If you can't wait until then, you can grab the initial release from the project's GitHub page.