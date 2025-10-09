Konami was on fire during the early years of the Game Boy, and produced a string of hits such as Operation C / Contra, Nemesis, Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge, TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan and Tiny Toon Adventures: Babs' Big Break.

The latter title is currently being redeveloped as an unofficial 'DX' update for Game Boy Color by French translator and hacker Brand Newman, which pleases me massively as it remains one of the favourite Game Boy releases.

Finally got my hands on how metatiles work in #tinytoons : this gives me possibility to rearrange the tiles on screen, as well as use extratiles stored in VRAM1 for #gameboycolor. Still limited by palettes, but bushes & background that were previously using dithering will benefit of it! Look 😍 — Brand Newman (@brandnewman.bsky.social) 2025-09-13T13:56:04.348Z

Newman has been documenting the process on his social media account, showcasing the fact that his DX treatment will go beyond merely adding colour to the game; it will also add several additional visual improvements whilst aiming to remain faithful to the original pixel artwork.

Another example of a slight alteration of #tinytoon adventures for #gameboy . Always felt like Plucky's eyebrow (which came from the intro) made it look like he resented Babs, which didn't match with Buster and Hamton's faces. I redid it in a way I hope remains respectful to the original artist. — Brand Newman (@brandnewman.bsky.social) 2025-08-10T19:31:20.592Z

We've already had some amazing fan-made DX updates over the years – the most recent one being Mole Mania – but this has become one of my most anticipated yet.

You can see the project in action below.