Indie studio Ogre Pixel has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Black Tower Enigma, a puzzle-solving adventure for the Game Boy which places you in the shoes of an Orc who has to explore a "mysterious tower" in order to liberate his wife.
"Play as Wigo, the Orc, whose wife has been kidnapped and taken up to the skies by a magic dress gifted by a mysterious Fairy," says the Kickstarter page. The relatively modest funding goal has already been surpassed, with 29 days remaining.
The game will be released in physical form for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, and there are plans to bring it to Nintendo Switch and Steam.
Here's a synopsis:
As Wigo saw his Wife going up to the skies, he went to the tallest building known on the continent: The Black Tower Enigma.
Inside the Black Tower Enigma, Wigo must solve riddles and challenges to climb up and find some clues to find his Wife.
TheBlack Tower Enigma is a huge and mysterious building, also full of secrets. In each room, Wigo will find a lot of objects to interact with, and that may help or hinder solving the riddles.
Also, in each room, Wigo will explore a part of the enormous library inside the tower and will find books whose contents will enrich the story and give information of great importance.