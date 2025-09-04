Indie studio Ogre Pixel has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Black Tower Enigma, a puzzle-solving adventure for the Game Boy which places you in the shoes of an Orc who has to explore a "mysterious tower" in order to liberate his wife.

"Play as Wigo, the Orc, whose wife has been kidnapped and taken up to the skies by a magic dress gifted by a mysterious Fairy," says the Kickstarter page. The relatively modest funding goal has already been surpassed, with 29 days remaining.





🕹️ Play on original Game Boy (ROM + Physical)

🧩 Solve challenging puzzles

🎮 Also for Nintendo Switch & Steam



Link below!#indiedev pic.twitter.com/0wXLoeCWbp We’re LIVE on #Kickstarter ! 🚨 #BlackTowerEnigma , a puzzle-solving adventure for #GameBoy , Nintendo Switch & Steam is now live! 🔥🕹️ Play on original Game Boy (ROM + Physical)🧩 Solve challenging puzzles🎮 Also for Nintendo Switch & SteamLink below! #gbstudio September 3, 2025

The game will be released in physical form for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, and there are plans to bring it to Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Here's a synopsis: