DreadXP and Talesworth Game Studio have announced a new black-and-white Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG, which is scheduled to release next year on PC.

The Secret of Weepstone is set (as the name suggests) in the ailing village of Weepstone, which is located in the shadow of an seemingly abandoned keep, whose lord has recently grown ill, tormented by evil dreams.

As a result, it falls to players to build a party of "unlikely commonfolk" and "battle-worn adventurers", before entering the nearby keep to try and find the explanation to the lord's sudden illness, as well as a potential cure.

As in early computer RPGs like Wizardry, the action is presented from a first-person perspective and features a combination of dungeon crawling and turn-based combat. However, here your success in battle is decided by a bunch of visible dice rolls presented onscreen, which aim to further emulate the experience of the table-top role-playing games, which inspired the computer role-playing genre genre to begin with.

Here is a list of features you can expect:

Roll dice for skill checks and combat.

Solve the dangerous puzzles guarding each dungeon’s secrets.

Fight a wide variety of creatures through hand-drawn black and white art.

Level up your characters as you find treasure and triumph in combat.

Outfit your party with the new weapons and equipment you loot on your journey.

Embrace death and gain unique "Mortal Favors" whenever characters die.

Gather a party of up 8 members from common villagers to battle-worn adventurers, recruiting new characters along the way.

You can wishlist the game on Steam now.