The developer of the Legend of Amberland games, Silver Lemur Games has just announced a third entry into the retro RPG series, and it's one to have on your radar if you happen to be a fan of classic role-playing titles like Might & Magic, Wizardry, & Ultima.

Legends of Amberland III: The Crimson Tower will be released on Steam & GOG in late 2025 / early 2026, according to a new press release published yesterday, and is also scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch at a later date (with other consoles also being considered).

It is described by its developer "as a classic western RPG inspired by the games from the 90s like Might & Magic, Wizardry, Ultima, the Gold Box series and others", and follows two previous titles in the Legends of Amberland series: 2019's Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown and 2023's Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees.

Each of these games takes place in the same world, but follows a different self-contained story, with this latest entry set to follow a party of 7 adventurers (either pre-made or self-created) on an epic adventure to fight an evil that lurks within the land of Amberland.

Here are some of the features you can expect:

First person perspective, 90 degree rotation, over grid movement (like in the 90s).

Turn-based (both combat and exploration).

Party-based (7 heroes, either predefined or manually assembled upon new game).

Fast paced combat, especially blazing fast against much weaker enemies.

Quick travel to reduce backtracking.

Easy inventory management with separate personal equipment encumbrance system and an infinite magic bag of carrying for items not equipped at the moment.

Open world with a big overworld to explore.

Quests (including both main storyline quests and side quests).

Rich world lore (spanning between all games of the series, but no knowledge of prior games required).

If you want to wishlist the game, store pages are now live for both GOG and Steam.