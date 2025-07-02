Ridge Racer Type 4 is one of the greatest racing games of all time, and certainly doesn't get enough praise and attention these days, if you ask me.

Thankfully, Devolver Digital's Andy Kelly – a former games journalist and author of the excellent Perfect Organism: An Alien: Isolation Companion – is looking to change that by producing an unofficial fanzine devoted entirely to the 1998 PS1 classic.

ONE MORE WIN Ridge Racer Type 4 Fanzine Digital / Physical Coming soon — Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant.xyz) 2025-07-01T22:26:19.172Z

Called One More Win, the fanzine will be published in both digital and physical form.

Ridge Racer Type 4 followed in the PS1 footsteps of Ridge Racer, Ridge Racer Revolution and Rage Racer, and is widely considered to be one of the best entries in the entire franchise.

Now, if only Bandai Namco could get around to doing a HD remaster of Type 4 (and all of the other classic Ridge Racer games), that would be grand.