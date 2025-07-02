The California-based toy manufacturer Jada Toys has announced that it will be releasing a new "Deluxe" player two variant of its M. Bison Ultra Street Fighter figure later this month.

But, before you go getting too excited, we should probably mention that the new figure will only be available to buy at San Diego Comic Con, which is scheduled to take place between July 24, 2025 to July 27, 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center.

That means if you don't already have plans to attend the event or in our case, live in a different part of the world, you're likely going to be hard pressed to buy it, without being at the mercy of the second-hand market.

The brand new figure is modelled after M. Bison's green and orange player two variant and is first of three San Diego Comic-Con exclusives the manufacturer has planned for the event. It is the third M. Bison figure the company has released as part of its Ultra Street Fighter range, with the previous two figures featuring Bison's classic red uniform, and a blue and red player two variant.

If you're wondering what makes this new version so "deluxe", it basically comes with two more head sculpts than the previous versions, three sets of hands (instead of two), Psycho Power and Psycho Crusher effect pieces, as well as a burning body accessory to pose alongside your figure.