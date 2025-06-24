After 10 years of development, the unique NES emulator 3DSen has finally reached left Steam Early Access, its developer Geod Studio recently confirmed on social media.

If you've never heard of 3DSen before, it is essentially a novel way of re-experiencing your favourite NES titles from the past in a brand new light, with the software taking the flat 2D worlds of over 100 classic Nintendo games (such as Super Mario Bros, Contra, Punch Out!!, Zelda, and Final Fantasy) and transforming them into fully playable 3D voxel dioramas.

It is available in two distinct version, 3DSen VR and 3DSen PC, with the former allowing you to strap on a headset and immerse yourself in "rich, animated surroundings" or utilize a mixed-reality mode on the Meta Quest to turn your real-world environments into backdrops for the retro-focused action.

As far as we're aware, 3DSen VR was the first version of the software to be made available, launching in Early Access back in June 2019, with 3DSen PC launching one year later.

Both of these were in development since early 2015, but were recently updated to version 1.0 on June 19th, marking a huge milestone for its creator.

To celebrate this release, Geod Studio has published a brand new trailer for the software, which it is calling "the highlight of over 10 years of hard work and passion." This goes over some of the games playable on the device, and demonstrates more of what you can expect if you decide to give it a download.

Right now, 3DSen VR costs £12.59 as part of a 40% off introductory offer, while the VR-less 3DSen PC is also available for a discount price of £7.19.

Have you given 3DSen a try yet? Let us know in the comments!