Sega has teased the imminent arrival of a new retail store in Japan's capital.

Like Nintendo, Sega is keen to leverage its brand beyond the realm of video games, and brick-and-mortar stores like this are part of that strategy.

The short tease on social media didn't go into detail, but when speaking to VGC last year, Sega’s transmedia boss Justin Scarpone revealed the location of the new store, as well as saying that a second outlet is also on the way in Shanghai:

"We’re opening a Sega store next summer in [Tokyo’s] Parco. There will be a Sega store. We’re also going to be doing a similar project in Shanghai, where we’ll have a store there as well via a partner. It’s really exciting and we need to do a lot more of that, because Sega is a consumer brand that is surprisingly not in front of consumers enough. Sonic is, but Sega isn’t."

The location is close to the official Capcom, Pokémon and Nintendo stores.