Neofid Studios — the developer of titles like Demons of Asteborg and Astebros — is working on a new game for the SNES, Neo Geo, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

As of this moment, very little information has been revealed about the brand new title, with all we know about it so far being that the game will be called CopperStorm and that is is described as "a new Steampunk shoot 'em up" inspired by games like Thunderforce IV & Metal Slug.

In addition to this, we also know that the game will be crowdfunded through Kickstarter, with the devs having set up a pre-launch, which contains a piece of key art depicting the main character (a red-haired pilot), alongside his ship, and a few mock-ups of the game's box art.



A brand-new steampunk shmup for Megadrive, SNES, and NeoGeo.

Sadly, no screenshots or footage have been shared just yet, but if you're interested you can sign up here to be alerted when the campaign goes live.

Despite not having all that much to go on yet, we're pretty optimistic about this new project based Neofid Studio's previous track record with Demons of Asteborg and Astebros.

We're also glad to see the SNES getting some love here, as it isn't everyday that we see new titles get released for the console, with homebrew developers typically focusing their efforts elsewhere.

We'll be sure to keep you updated as more substantial information is made available.