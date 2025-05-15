Update #2 [Thu 15th May, 2025 09:30 BST]: It's official! Hamster's Arcade Archives 2 reissue of Ridge Racer is also coming to Xbox Series X|S. Similar to the other versions, it will also be released on June 5th.

The announcement was made earlier today on the Arcade Archives website, and included the following statement:

"We are pleased to announce that 'Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER' will be released on Xbox Series X|S on June 5, 2025.

In addition to the 'ORIGINAL MODE,' 'HIGH SCORE MODE,' and 'CARAVAN MODE' included in the 'Arcade Archives' series, 'Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER' will include a new feature called 'TIME ATTACK MODE.' In 'TIME ATTACK MODE,' you compete to see who can clear the game in the shortest time. This mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve. Additionally, functionality has been significantly enhanced. Multiple save slots have been implemented instead of just one, along with a rewind feature that allows players to retry gameplay and a quick start feature for those who want to dive straight into the game. Furthermore, VRR support has been added, enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience. Please enjoy legendary arcade classics that defined an era, now more fun and more user-friendly in 'Arcade Archives 2.'"

Update #1 [Thu 1st May, 2025 09:30 BST]: In an announcement on the Arcade Archives website, Hamster Corp has revealed that its upcoming reissue of Ridge Racer on the Nintendo Switch 2 won't be exclusive to the new Nintendo console after all.

Instead, it will also be coming to PS4 and PS5, with these versions of the game expected to land on the PlayStation store, on June 5th (the same date as the Switch 2 release).

As of yet, no announcement has been made for Xbox machines.

Original Article [Wed 2nd Apr, 2025 15:35 BST]: In today's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Namco's iconic arcade racing game Ridge Racer will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as part of Arcade Archives 2, later this year. It will be available when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches later this year on June 5th, 2025.

The news was shared during a rapid-fire section of the 1-hour broadcast focusing on games from various third-party developers and will be the first time a Ridge Racer game has appeared on a Nintendo console since 2011's Ridge Racer 3D.

Initially released in 1993, Ridge Racer was developed for the Namco System 22 arcade board and was later ported to the PlayStation as a launch title for the system, playing an integral role in establishing Sony during the 32-bit era.

If previous Arcade Archives 2 announcements are anything to go by, this new version will come with a few additional bells & whistles, including save states, a rewind feature, a time attack mode, and online play. But none of these features have been revealed as of yet.

Also, inevitably, due to the announcement coming during a Nintendo event, no news was shared about versions for other platforms, so we'll likely have to keep our eyes peeled on Hamster Corp's social media or on tomorrow's live stream to see whether the game is definitely confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.