Success's arcade version of the card-based puzzle game Ryukyu has just been revealed as this week's Arcade Archives release. It will be arriving on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on Thursday, May 22nd.

Ryukyu is a game that was originally produced by the companies ASCII and Loginsoft for Japanese home computers (like the MSX, PC-88, PC-98, and X68000).

It was later brought to the arcades at the turn of the '90s, and also received ports for the PC Engine and Sega Game Gear (the latter of which was released in the US under the name Solitaire Poker).

As the localized name suggests, it is essentially a combination of the card games Solitaire and Poker and sees players carefully selecting cards from their deck to drop into a 5x5 square, with the goal being to create the best Poker hands possible in vertical, horizontal, and diagonal lines to clear stages and compete for high scores.

