8BitMod's VMU Pro has been on our radar for a while now, and we've just heard that pre-orders open this week.

Like the VM2, this is an unofficial upgrade of the Dreamcast's VMU, and will offer improvements such as massive storage, game-by-game saves, a rechargeable battery, MP3 playback and more.

Described as "the last VMU you'll ever need for your Dreamcast," the VMU Pro has a 16-bit colour IPS TFT, WiFi support and is fully backwards compatible with original VMUs, so you can exchange save data between your original units.





But it's not just for your Dreamcast. The VMU Pro can emulate your favourite 8-bit era handhelds and games consoles like the Game Boy Color, NES and Master System on a beautiful 16-bit color IPS TFT… Introducing the VMU Pro. The last VMU you'll ever need for your Dreamcast.But it's not just for your Dreamcast. The VMU Pro can emulate your favourite 8-bit era handhelds and games consoles like the Game Boy Color, NES and Master System on a beautiful 16-bit color IPS TFT… pic.twitter.com/UGbUfbid3w May 10, 2025

One of the more interesting features will be emulation; in the promo video above, the VMU Pro is shown running Super Mario Bros. Deluxe on the Game Boy Color. NES and Master System emulation is also promised.

Pre-orders open on May 15th, and the price is expected to be between $60 and $80.