In today's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Namco's iconic arcade racing game Ridge Racer will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as part of Arcade Archives 2, later this year. It will be available when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches later this year on June 5th, 2025.

The news was shared during a rapid-fire section of the 1-hour broadcast focusing on games from various third-party developers and will be the first time a Ridge Racer game has appeared on a Nintendo console since 2011's Ridge Racer 3D.

Initially released in 1993, Ridge Racer was developed for the Namco System 22 arcade board and was later ported to the PlayStation as a launch title for the system, playing an integral role in establishing Sony during the 32-bit era.

If previous Arcade Archives 2 announcements are anything to go by, this new version will come with a few additional bells & whistles, including save states, a rewind feature, a time attack mode, and online play. But none of these features have been revealed as of yet.

Also, inevitably, due to the announcement coming during a Nintendo event, no news was shared about versions for other platforms, so we'll likely have to keep our eyes peeled on Hamster Corp's social media or on tomorrow's live stream to see whether the game is definitely confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.