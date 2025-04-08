The French developer/publisher Broke Studio has teased on social media that it will soon be reissuing three Jaleco games for NES and Game Boy, in collaboration with Omake Games and City Connection.

According to the post on Twitter/X, the three games will be titles never before released in the West and will be published physically and feature all-new translations and enhancements.

At least for the moment, the company hasn't revealed the identity of any of these games, to give us an idea of exactly what they will be, but we shouldn't have too long to wait as the first title is set to be unveiled later this month on Monday, April 21st.





We're delighted to be working with Omake Games



We're delighted to be working with Omake Games and City Connection to release 3 Jaleco games for NES and Game Boy, never before released outside of Japan! The first game will be revealed on Monday, April 21st.

Jaleco is a company that was first founded back in Tokyo, Japan 1974 as a manufacturer of amusement equipment but later made a pivot to becoming a developer/publisher of arcade and console games in the 1980s, going on to release a string of classics like City Connection, Formation Z, Exerion, and Ninja JaJaMaru-kun.



While the company did have an international presence, either through licensing its games to other entities or through publishing titles with its American subsidiary Jaleco USA, there are a bunch of games in its back catalogue that never made the journey over to the West.

Some of these have retroactively found their way overseas through modern digital releases for current-day platforms (including as part of City Connection's JALECOlle Famicom series) but the prospect of owning them on a cartridge to play on real hardware will definitely be an appealing prospect for some collectors.

Do you have any hopes for what these games will be? Let us know your guesses in the comments!