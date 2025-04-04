Earlier this month, Piko Interactive — the current rights holders to the Bleem license — launched a Kickstarter for Bleem.Net, a new online marketplace that was aiming to become "the Ultimate Retro Platform".

As outlined in the campaign, this platform would be a brand-new place for gamers to buy DRM-free copies of a selection of games across multiple platforms and would also offer a subscription for "extra discounts and benefits". It would also offer a bunch of physical games too — many of which it showed off in a recent video that was uploaded to its YouTube channel.

In this video, we only got a brief 5-10-second glimpse of each of these games, giving us just a tease of what we can expect. But, since then, the company has given us an extended look at least one of these titles in action — a brand-new Sega Mega Drive / Genesis port of the obscure '90s fighting game Tough Guy Fighting Spirits.

Tough Guy, in case you're unaware, was originally developed for DOS computers in 1995 by Panda Entertainment — the Taiwanese fighting game developer behind the Sango Fighter game series.

After this company went out of business, a new developer Super Fighter Team — founded by a fan of the studio Brandon Cobb — acquired the rights in February 2009 (alongside other Panda Entertainment games), later releasing an updated Windows version of the game for free in 2019. This was then followed by a Dreamcast port in 2021 from the publisher PixelHeart.

Now, it appears the game is set to add another retro console to its list of platforms, with this new version reportedly featuring an all-new engine as well as an original 16-bit OST.

According to the new video, the game will be exclusive to Bleem.net once it is launched and is one of the titles being offered to those who back the $58 "Physical Retro Game" tier as part of the ongoing Kickstarter campaign.