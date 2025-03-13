In a live stream last night, Statera Studio, the creator of Pocket Bravery, announced that it was partnering with the homebrew developer @RheoGamer to bring the 2D-retro fighting game to the Sega Mega Drive.

Originally released for PC in 2023, Pocket Bravery is designed to be a tribute to classic arcade titles like Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, as well as Neo Geo Pocket Color games such as Pocket Fighter, The Last Blade, Capcom Vs. SNK: The Match Of The Millenium, and King of Fighters: R2.

It features a cute chibi-esque aesthetic, as well as simple-to-learn but difficult-to-master gameplay that allows players to string together a bunch of impressive combos, perform special attacks, and temporarily stun their opponents by filling up a meter onscreen.





An alpha version running on the console was shown, the guy responsible for porting it is the



Its amazing to see this kind of pic.twitter.com/kA3FVsn8k4 Yesterday in Livestream, the @StateraStudio_ announced that @PocketBravery is coming to #MegaDrive An alpha version running on the console was shown, the guy responsible for porting it is the @RheoGamer teamIts amazing to see this kind of #retro development growing on #Brasil March 13, 2025

The game launched with 13 unique fighters but has since received even more through the release of additional DLC. It has also been announced for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, though no release date has been confirmed for these platforms as of yet.

According to Pocket Bravery's producer Jonathan Silva, the Sega Mega Drive version is still in its "early days", but he is already impressed by the progress that has been made. @RheoGamer's team has reportedly been working "really fast" on porting the game over to the classic console, with the footage shown during the stream depicting various animations and the character Nuno and Mingmei Wong doing battle in a 16-bit rendition of the Porto stage.

You can watch the trailer below: