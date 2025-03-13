MelonDS for Android has just been updated to version 1.10.0, introducing a bunch of amazing new features, fixes, and improvements.

According to the changelog, the new update adds an OpenGL Renderer as well as support for up to 8x scaling on more powerful devices. This is in addition to the ability to manually input cheats, the introduction of improved support for foldable devices, and fresh compatibility for the Nintendo DS memory expansion GBA slot (which is used for the Nintendo DS Browser and some homebrew titles).

That's not all either, as it seems the App's creator rafaelvcaetano has also now made it possible to export/import DSiWare titles, and has introduced a bunch for new visual indicators for toggle buttons, as well as a button to toggle microphone input used in certain DS games, and a fix for a crash that would occur when importing cheat databases.

These improvements have led the specialists over at Android Authority to argue the emulator has officially overtaken its rival DraStic, which you may remember was the app that was removed from the Google Play Store last month.

If you like the sound of the above and want to get your hands on the latest version of the emulator, it is available to download now from GitHub, with the Google Play Store update set to arrive in the next few days.