Atari has revealed a brand-new $79.99 watch that aims to combine the worlds of retro gaming and fitness tracking (h/t: Retro Dodo).

The "Atari 2600 My Play Watch" features a design reminiscent of the classic Atari console, first released in 1977, and comes with a range of useful functions.

Owners of the watch, for instance, will not only be able to use it to tell the time and to set alarms and timers with the original Atari 2600 sound effects, but will also be able to keep track of their fitness (including heart rate, steps, and active calorie burn) and play versions of four classic Atari 2600 games including such greats as Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and Super Breakout.

As stated on the store page, the device includes a 2-inch TFT touchscreen display, a metal bezel face for extra durability, three interchangeable watch bands for style and comfort, and is IP68-rated, meaning it is designed to be fully protected against dust and water-resistant beyond 1 meter.

If you want to secure your own watch, you can head over to Atari's website where it is currently accepting pre-orders. The watches are expected to ship on June 10th.