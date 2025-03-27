A new SRAM hack has been released for Sega's 1990 port of the Formula One racing sim Super Monaco GP, for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

The hack is the work of the developer YoSoyNacho, who has previously created similar hacks for Kawasaki Superbike Challenge and F1 World Championship, and was originally released back in January.

However, it has just recently received a new update, as of today, which now allows players to have up to 3 save slots and record their high scores — a particularly useful addition if you want to carry your save data across several play sessions.

Initially developed for Sega's X arcade Board, Super Monaco GP is the sequel to the 1979 title Monaco GP and initially debuted in the arcades back in 1989, where it would end up being subject to a now infamous lawsuit from the tobacco company Philip Morris over its use of a slightly modified version of Marlboro's logo "Marlbobo" on the in-game advertising (more on that here).

It also received several ports for various Sega platforms, including the Game Gear, Master System, and Mega Drive / Genesis, as well as versions for a bunch of home computers that were available at the time, including the Commodore Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and Amstrad CPC.

If you want to check out the hack, you can download the most recent version of the patch now from the Rom Hack Plaza.