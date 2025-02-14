Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives, has revealed that it will be releasing Dead Connection as a standalone title on Nintendo Switch and PS4 later this month.

The news was shared during the company's livestream yesterday for the Konami video game Kitten Kaboodle (otherwise known as Nyan Nyan Panic).

Developed for Taito's F1 system hardware, the film-noir-inspired action game was originally released in the arcades back in 1992 and was more recently included in the Taito Milestones 3 collection, which was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch last year.

It is the last game from that collection to get a standalone release for the Nintendo console, joining the other titles from the collection such as Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, Rastan Saga, Rastan Saga II, Cadash, Champion Wrestler, Runark, Warrior Blade, and Thunder Fox.

That means if you don't fancy buying the full collection all at once, it's now possible to pick and choose the games you want to play. And better yet, if you don't own a Switch, they're now all available for the PlayStation 4.

The game will arrive on both consoles on February 27th, according to the image shared.