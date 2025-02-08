Yuzo Koshiro has composed music for the likes of Streets of Rage, ActRaiser, Castlevania and Etrian Odyssey during his glittering career, as well as numerous other games. In fact, he's been so prolific during the past few decades that he's actually forgotten about some of the games he's contributed music to.

Back in December (and spotted by Valcrist), Koshiro noted the 28th anniversary of Quintet's SNES action RPG Terranigma, and admitted that he had composed a track for the game but had "wiped" it from his memory.

"Today marks the 28th anniversary of Terranigma, and I’ve just remembered that I composed the theme for Beruga’s Laboratory," he said on social media. "It had been completely wiped from my memory. I’m truly honored to celebrate this milestone as one of its composers!"

Today marks the 28th anniversary of Terranigma, and I’ve just remembered that I composed the theme for Beruga’s Laboratory! It had been completely wiped from my memory. I’m truly honored to celebrate this milestone as one of its composers! — 古代祐三 Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) December 22, 2024

Koshiro is currently hard at work on Earthion, a new shmup for the Genesis / Mega Drive which is expected to launch early this year.

Terranigma, on the other hand, is one of the most sought-after SNES titles, as it was only released in Japan and PAL territories.

You can hear the track he composed for the game below.