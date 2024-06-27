Developer Deneos Games has just revealed some more information on its upcoming project, a GBA-style JRPG by the name of Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets – and there are some famous names involved.

Motoi Sakuraba (Golden Sun) and Masanori Hikichi (Terranigma) are both on-board to create music for the game, which hits Kickstarter on 10th July, 2024.



It’s a GBA inspired JPRG with music from Motoi Sakuraba (Golden Sun) and Masanori Hikichi (Terranigma).

We can’t wait to show you how the game is coming along in the demo 🐙 It’s been hard to keep a secret, but Tako no Himitsu is coming to Kickstarter next month (10th July)!It’s a GBA inspired JPRG with music from Motoi Sakuraba (Golden Sun) and Masanori Hikichi (Terranigma).We can’t wait to show you how the game is coming along in the demo 🐙 pic.twitter.com/q8CAAthjWS June 26, 2024

Deneos Games is the French studio responsible for the excellent Save Me Mr Tako, in case you were wondering.

Tako no Himitsu has been described by the developer as "the spiritual sequel of Save Me Mr Tako, where octopuses have been erased from history."

You can register your interest here.