Actrasier Renaissance was one of 2021's more pleasant surprises, offering a new take on Quintet's 1990 SNES classic.

Composer Yuzo Koshiro worked on both games and has taken to Twitter to voice his support for more remakes of Quintet titles.

The original ActRaiser mixed action segments with world-building and shared many of the same themes with fellow Quintet SNES releases Soul Blazer, Illusion of Gaia and Terranigma.

Actraiser has luckily come back as Renaissance, but other Quintet classics like Illusion of Gaia and Terranigma are still awaiting their revival. Despite the original dev team having disbanded, we’re eager to see remakes of these masterpieces and would like to voice our… — Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) December 16, 2023

Sadly, Quintet appears to have been disbanded in the 2000s, and its last game was the PS2 title Inuyasha: The Secret of the Cursed Mask, which was co-developed with Kamui. Square Enix is believed to now own the copyright to Quintet's back catalogue, hence Yoshiro addressing the company in his tweet.

Back in 2021, Miyoko Takaoka (maiden name Kobayashi, composer) and Kamui Fujiwara (art) both added their voices to a petition to remaster Terranigma, which only ever got a Japanese and European release back in the day and is widely considered to be one of Quintet's best games.