Earlier this week, GoRetroid began teasing that it had an announcement to make on Valentine's Day and it has now pulled back the curtain a little, sharing a new image featuring not one but two new retro-style handhelds.

The first of these appears to be a new take on the Retroid Pocket Flip and features a clamshell design with a stylish GameCube-controller-inspired colour scheme; that's in addition to some notable differences in the layout from its predecessor.

For instance, the device seems to have swapped out the clickable hall-effect sliders from the original Flip for recessed joysticks that have been moved above the d-pad and the A, B, X, and Y buttons.

The position of the start, select, and power buttons also seem to be different this time around, with an additional home button being added to the device. The speakers also have been moved topside as well, as opposed to being positioned on the rear.

As for the second handheld, it's much harder to make out, with some online speculating that it could be a vertical device instead of a clamshell due to the shape of the screen and the render not having a visible hinge. But we'll probably have to wait for more information before we know exactly what's up with it.

GoRetroid teases that the devices will likely go on sale this Spring, so we can probably expect to hear more concrete information, including specs, in the coming months.