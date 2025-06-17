Update #2 [ ]:

During a livestream yesterday, AYANEO announced that the Flip 1S DS won't be the only handheld it will be releasing later this year. It also plans to bring back the AYANEO Flip KB as well, and has revealed some initial images and details about the device over on the company's blog (thanks notebookcheck!).

As stated in the post, the AYANEO FLIP 1S KB will feature many of the same upgrades (screen quality, hinge structure, processor performance, etc) as the FLIP 1S DS, but will inherit a slightly modified version of the RGB keyboard from the AYANEO Flip KB.

This will apparently offer the same "ergonomically designed" and "tactile" experience as the original AYANEO Flip KB, but changes the positioning and shape of the keyboard and the size of the function keys to improve the overall "visual harmony and beauty".

In the blog post, the company didn't reveal anything about how much either of these devices will cost, but has stated that both devices in the AYANEO Flip 1S series will offer a slightly cheaper option with a AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840U version, instead of a AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

A pre-launch page for 1S series is available now on Indiegogo, with the campaign expected to launch at the end of June.

AYANEO, meanwhile, is also teasing another press conference, which is set to take place in early July.

Update #1 [ ]:

AYANEO has officially unveiled the upcoming AYANEO Flip 1S DS after last month's tease.

According to the new announcement, posted on social media, the upgraded dual-screen handheld will switch out the 7-inch IPS main display of the earlier AYANEO Flip model for a new OLED screen that is capable of outputting a higher image resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Meanwhile, the touchscreen has also undergone a bit of a transformation, with AYANEO increasing the size from 3.5 to 4.5 inches and the maximum resolution from 960 x 640 to 1620 x 1080.

In addition to all that, the new device will also feature a new CPU powering the handheld, with the Flip 1S taking advantage of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (as opposed to the AMD Ryzen 7 7840u included in the original iteration).

Here's the full list of specs:

Main Screen: 7” 1920*1080 144hz OLED | 800 nits high brightness

Second Screen: 4.5” 1620*1080 LCD | 3:2 ratio

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Memory: LPDDR5X

Storage: M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Cooling: Large VC + Air Cooling System

Mouse: Optical Finger Mouse

Handle: Master Controller

Joystick: TMR Electromagnetic Joystick with 1000Hz Polling Rate

Trigger: Linear Hall effect Trigger

Vibration motor: Dual X-axis Linear Vibration Motor

Gyroscope: Six-axis Gyroscope

Ports: 2* Full-function USB 4 Type-C, 1* MicroSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Biometric Function: Power Button Integrated Fingerprint Recognition

Connectivity: High-speed Wi-Fi / BT 5.3

Software Management: AYASpace 3.0

Operating System: Windows 11 64-Bit Home

Right now, there's no official information on how much this new machine will cost, but most online seem to be speculating that this upgraded version of the Flip won't come cheap and likely won't be available for less than $1000. We'll try and keep you posted as more info is revealed.

Original Story: AYANEO's Flip duo of Windows-based handhelds was a pleasant (if expensive) surprise in the world of portable gaming. The Flip KB and Flip DS were clearly inspired by the clamshell design of the Nintendo DS, with the latter variant offering dual displays and the means of emulating Wii U performance accurately.

Following AYANEO's somewhat confused messaging about the future of the Flip range, the company has now teased a successor device, dubbed the Flip 1S.

As pointed out by Notebook Check, AYANEO usually reserves its '1S' naming for minor hardware bumps, but this new product would appear to be a little more substantial than that.



Evolved, Defy Expectations

AYANEO Flip 1S Where classic design meets cutting-edge innovation

Every flip delivers both nostalgia and power

The fully upgraded Flip Windows handheld flagship

Not just a return - A true leap forward

Stay Tuned Flip, Beyond the FormEvolved, Defy ExpectationsAYANEO Flip 1S Where classic design meets cutting-edge innovationEvery flip delivers both nostalgia and powerThe fully upgraded Flip Windows handheld flagshipNot just a return - A true leap forward #AYANEOFLIP1S Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/w3ZJbo7t37 May 14, 2025

The social media messaging pegs this as an "evolved" device with "cutting-edge innovation" that offers a "fully upgraded Flip Windows handheld flagship" experience. It's not "just a return", according to the manufacturer, but "a true leap forward."

One thing is certain: this will not be a cheap product. AYANEO's devices tend to come with sky-high price tags to match the cutting-edge components used.

We'll update this post once we know more about the Flip 1S.