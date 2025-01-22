Say what you will about fashion brand Balenciaga, it clearly has its fans—but sometimes it's tricky to defend everything your favourite commercial entity does.

The company has just produced a retro gaming handheld to celebrate the lunar new year and the start of the Year of the Snake, and—naturally—it is shown playing the classic mobile game Snake. You know, that ancient monochrome time-waster that was pre-installed on pretty much every Nokia phone decades ago.

Seemingly produced exclusively for the Chinese market and aimed squarely at 'VIP' customers, this is a throwaway piece of junk which will almost certainly become a collector's item as time goes on, just because.

If you're dying to play this version of Snake, then don't worry—you don't have to actually obtain one of these useless trinkets, as it's playable online on Balenciaga's website.