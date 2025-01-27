City Connection has announced that it will be revealing the next entry in its Saturn Tribute series this week.

"On January 29th, (Wednesday), a new SaturnTribute title will be announced," says the Japanese publisher. "Which title will appear? Please share your predictions in the reply section."

The Saturn Tribute series takes classic Sega Saturn games and gives them a modern-day lick of paint. So far, it has featured games like Cotton Boomerang, Guardian Force, Elevator Action Returns, Batsugun and Assault Suit Leynos 2. Some of these titles have been digital exclusives, while others have been bundled up as physical releases.

What game do you think will be joining the ranks this week? Let us know your prediction with a comment.