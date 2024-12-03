EA's Need for Speed series is now 30 years old.

The first game (full title: Road & Track Presents The Need For Speed) launched on 3DO on December 2nd, 1994, in Europe and December 13th in North America. It was later ported to PS1, Saturn and PC.

Developed by EA Canada when it was still going under the name Pioneer Productions, The Need for Speed was notable for its use of real-life cars, flashy FMV sequences and its impressive 3D draw distance.

The deal with automotive publication Road & Track afforded the game unprecedented accuracy. Vehicle sounds and handling were based as closely as possible on the real thing, and each car also had an in-depth profile and promotional video.

Despite shipping on the ill-fated 3DO, the game was a commercial success and would sell well on other systems, too. It started a franchise which continues to this day, and includes entries such as Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit, Need for Speed: Underground, Need for Speed: The Run and Need for Speed Unbound, with the latter being the most recent instalment.

The series also inspired a live-action movie in 2014 starring Aaron Paul and Dominic Cooper. It grossed $203.3 million on a $66 million budget.