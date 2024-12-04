A Disc Collection Belonging To The Prolific Video Game Musician Dave Lowe Is Being Preserved

A bunch of development discs related to the work of the legendary video game musician Dave Lowe (otherwise known as Uncle Art) are currently being preserved online for the very first time.

Lowe was a prolific video game composer and musician, particularly during the '80s and '90s. He contributed the iconic intro score for Beneath A Steel Sky, worked on various versions of Starglider (the game that eventually went on to inspire Star Fox), and also did the music for several home computer ports of popular titles such as Street Fighter II, Final Fight, Afterburner II, Altered Beast, and more. He was also the subject of a documentary called Uncle Art in 2019, exploring his contributions to gaming and following his attempts to re-invent his best work with a 50-piece orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

MrTalida, an individual who we've previously covered for their incredible work archiving old Keshigomu toys as part of Keshi Corner, is behind this new preservation project, having recently been gifted hundreds of floppy disks by the composer. He is now in the process of recovering all the data from these disks and is going to the added effort of preserving those materials on the Internet Archive, allowing anyone with an interest in video game history (or Lowe's work, in particular) to take a look at a wealth of files related to the games he worked on.

I obtained hundreds of disks from veteran game musician & programmer Dave Lowe, who worked on games through the 80s & 90s; from original music for Beneath a Steel Sky & Starglider (progenitor to @dylancuthbert.bsky.social and Giles Goddard's Star Fox), to port-jobs of titles like Street Fighter II. — MrTalida (@mrtalida.bsky.social) 2024-12-03T06:55:54.614Z

Already, the archive features materials from Frontier: Elite II, Mega Man (Game Gear), Garfield's Winter Tale, and the PC version of Pinball Dreams, with more discs expected to be added just as soon as MrTalida gets around to them.

You can check out the disk archive here. Also, be sure to throw MrTalida a follow on BlueSky or Twitter, if you want to support their work directly.