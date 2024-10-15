Polymega's much-delayed GC01 Gun Controller is shipping soon, we can confirm.

Emails have been sent out to those who have pre-ordered the gun, which will allow players to play titles like Time Crisis, Virtua Cop and Duck Hunt on modern-day televisions. It uses the same tech as seen in the Sinden Light Gun.

Here's what the email says:

We are preparing to ship your order, and to ensure accurate delivery and prevent any additional delays, we request that you take a moment to review your shipping address to ensure your information is up to date. We plan to begin shipping orders in December, so please do not delay.

In case you didn't know, Polymega is a modular emulation system that allows you to play original cartridges and discs for formats like the NES, SNES, Genesis, Neo Geo CD, PS1, Saturn and N64.

