Video System's classic '90s shmup series Sonic Wings / Aero Fighters is getting a brand-new game, it has been revealed.

Success – the company behind Cotton – is going to be producing this sequel, and series composer Soshi Hosoi will be returning.

A full reveal of the new game will take place on November 8th. 2024.

from tonight's Hamster ACA stream: Sonic Wings (Aero Fighters) is coming back with a new game, produced by Success & with music by series composer Soshi Hosoi🇯🇵 the announcement/reveal's scheduled for November 8 pic.twitter.com/7sXWSlzRX8 October 10, 2024

The first game in the series hit arcades in 1992 and was ported to the SNES in 1993. It would be followed by arcade titles Aero Fighters 2, Aero Fighters 3 and Sonic Wings Special.

The series would make a short-lived return on the N64 with Aero Fighters Assault, produced by Pilotwings 64 co-developer Paradigm Entertainment.