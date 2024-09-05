Sega's Super Hang-On is one of the company's best 'Super Scaler' racers, but you really need to experience the arcade original to get the full impact, thanks to its authentic handle bar interface.

Of course, if you're comfortable hacking stuff, then you could always take @DrTomTilley's approach. He picked up a child's toy at a local thrift store and converted it into the ultimate way to play Super Hang-On at home.

September 5, 2024

"Using a $5 Paw Patrol toy I found at an op-shop/thrift store to play the arcade classic Super Hang-On," he says. "It uses a Raspberry Pi-Zero and you easily revert it back to the original toy (with an additional hole where the USB cable went)."

You might remember Tilley's work from his amazing Monkey Ball and Katamari Damacy projects.