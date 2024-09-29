Golden Axe: The Duel might not be the most acclaimed entry in Sega's long-running fantasy series, but it's still interesting to think that it has managed to keep its debug menu a secret for almost 30 years.

Prolific Saturn hacker @memory_fallen has unearthed a menu which allows you to turn blood off, show collision boxes and even display your special moves – but the most interesting aspect of this discovery is that you can play as the final boss, G. Axe (the physical embodiment of the titular Golden Axe).





It's not hooked up by default, but I patched it in so you can play it. More below...! RINGS OF SATURN: I found a cool debug menu in *Golden Axe: The Duel* that lets you play as the boss character, display developer info, and control various game parameters.It's not hooked up by default, but I patched it in so you can play it. More below...! pic.twitter.com/9JqoBQLomb September 5, 2024

"Curiously, he is marked as 'Not available,'" says @memory_fallen. "But if you wait for the timer to count down, he will be selected. He seems to have a limited set of moves when you’re controlling him. If he has special ones, they’re behind button combinations that I haven’t tried to figure out."

The hacker has released a patch for the game which gives access to the debug menu without having to dig into the code, and you can download it here.