Comedy Central has announced that it has greenlit a 10-episode animated series based on Sega's beloved sidescrolling hack 'n slash series Golden Axe (as reported by Variety).

According to the announcement, the show will be animated by Titmouse, with CBS Eye Animation producing along with Sony Pictures Television and Original Film.

Mike McMahan (Star Trek: The Lower Decks; Solar Opposites) and Joe Chandler (American Dad!) will write the first episode and will also serve as executive producers on the project. Chandler, meanwhile, will also be credited as the showrunner.

The show is set to feature the voice talents of Matthew Rhys as Gilius Thunderhead, Lisa Gilroy as Tyris Flare, Liam McIntyre as Ax Battler, Danny Pudi as Hampton Squib, and Carl Tart as Chronos “Evil” Lait.

The Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. president and CEO Haruki Satomi has also been confirmed to be an executive producer on the series, along with Sega Corporation president and COO Shuji Utsumi, and Sega’s Toru Nakahara.

Here's a synopsis for the show:

"[Golden Axe] follows veteran warriors Ax Battler (McIntyre), Tyris Flare (Gilroy), and Gilius Thunderhead (Rhys) as they once again battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder who just won’t seem to stay dead. Fortunately, this time they have the inexperienced and underprepared Hampton Squib (Pudi) on their side."

