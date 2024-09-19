WaterField Designs is well-known for its range of premium cases and bags for consumer electronics, and has produced projects covering everything from your laptop to the PlayDate.

Now, the company is releasing limited edition cases for two classic systems – the Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita.

Variants of the CitySlicker and Magnetic Gaming Case will be available to preorder from this Sunday (22nd September), and are expected to ship on October 4th, 2024.

The cases will cover the Nintendo 3DS, 3DS New, 3DS XL, New 3DS XL, New 2DS SL, and the PS Vita.

The CitySlicker offers the following features:

Black ballistic nylon with a dual-layer, full-grain leather flap in six color choices.

Scratch-free padded lining.

Ultrasuede® padded interior pocket — protects and cleans the screen.

Impact-resistant plastic on back and sides.

Neoprene bottom strip.

Bottom finger loop — aids console removal.

Self-finding magnetic snap closures.

Self-locking zippered mesh back pocket.

Five game card or SD slots.

The Magnetic Gaming Case, on the other hand, offers:

High-performance water-resistant X-Pac® textile in six color choices.

Lightweight, closed-cell foam — protects console.

Rare-earth magnetic “zipper” — secures console and acts as a protective bumper.

Soft, plush liner — protects console display and chassis.

Reinforced interior seams — create additional protective barrier.

Cushioned interior pockets.

Two nylon loops — can attach to a carabiner.

If you're interested, then head over to the WaterField Designs site this weekend to place your order.