Story of Thor (or Beyond Oasis, depending on where you are in the world) was one of the later Mega Drive / Genesis releases, and did an amazing job of pushing the hardware in new and interesting ways.

It boasted amazing visuals, tight gameplay and a fantastic Yuzo Koshiro soundtrack; in fact, the game was developed by Ancient, the Japanese studio run by Koshiro's family.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the game, Wayo Records has produced a gorgeous vinyl soundtrack featuring freshly-remastered tracks directly recorded from the console itself.

Comprising 34 songs across two discs, it comes with a lavish 12-page booklet, completely with new illustrations by Hitoshi Ariga, original concept artwork and an interview with the team behind the game.

We were fortunate enough to be sent a sample of this release, and it's gorgeous.

Wayo's typical attention to detail is present in the packaging, but most of all, this vinyl highlights the sheer quality of Koshiro's music and is further evidence (as if any were needed) that he's the undisputed master of the Mega Drive / Genesis sound hardware.

The full track listing is as follows:

SIDE A

1 Introduction

2 Awakening

3 To Begin

4 Peaceful

5 Battle

6 The Story of Thor

7 Holiness

8 Aqua

SIDE B

1 Burning Cave

2 Fortress

3 Vessel

4 Indication

5 Stone Place

6 Boundless Cliff

7 Raging Wind

8 Abyss

SIDE C

1 Mysterious Green

2 Chaos

3 Evil Territory

4 Water Cave

5 The Huge Creature

6 Voice From Darkside

7 Last Battle

8 Triumph

9 Item Get!

10 Magic Jewel

SIDE D

1 Encounter

2 Requiem

3 Concentration

4 Fire Ball

5 Deep Hole

6 Confession

7 Ending

8 Master Mind

Koshiro – and Ancient – are returning to the console with the shmup Earthion, but for the time being, fans can tide themselves over with this brilliant release.

