Wayô Records has announced that it is going to release Yuzo Koshiro's phenomenal soundtrack to the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis action RPG The Story of Thor (known as Beyond Oasis in North America) as a limited edition double-LP this September and that pre-orders are now open.

The Story of Thor is considered by many to be one of the best RPGs and previously made an appearance on our best Mega Drive/Genesis games and best Mega Drive/Genesis RPGs lists. It was originally released in Japan in 1994 and was developed by Koshiro's studio Ancient, and published by Sega. It later came to Europe and North America the following year — pretty far into the console's life cycle — but received positive reviews from fans and gaming outlets thanks to its incredible pixel art and spectacular sound.

According to the announcement, the music for this soundtrack release was recorded directly from a Mega Drive console "following a meticulous process to obtain the best sound quality" and will contain 34 tracks across two marbled discs. It costs €45.60 and also comes with a 12-page booklet featuring insights and illustrations from the team and a newly illustrated shikishi by artist Hitoshi Ariga (the first orders of which will also be signed by Yuzo Koshiro himself).

Here is the tracklist:

SIDE A

1 Introduction

2 Awakening

3 To Begin

4 Peaceful

5 Battle

6 The Story of Thor

7 Holiness

8 Aqua

SIDE B

1 Burning Cave

2 Fortress

3 Vessel

4 Indication

5 Stone Place

6 Boundless Cliff

7 Raging Wind

8 Abyss

SIDE C

1 Mysterious Green

2 Chaos

3 Evil Territory

4 Water Cave

5 The Huge Creature

6 Voice From Darkside

7 Last Battle

8 Triumph

9 Item Get!

10 Magic Jewel

SIDE D

1 Encounter

2 Requiem

3 Concentration

4 Fire Ball

5 Deep Hole

6 Confession

7 Ending

8 Master Mind

You can listen to a sample of the soundtrack below: