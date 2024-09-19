The SuperSega FPGA project has people excited and sceptical at the same time.

A bold venture which aims to produce a system capable of playing Master System, Mega Drive, Saturn, Dreamcast and Sega CD games, it will leverage cutting-edge FPGA technology to emulate these platforms on a hardware level – so, in theory, it will be just like playing on the real thing, with zero lag and no emulation issues.

Since the project was announced, it has been branded as vapourware by some members of the retro gaming community, and until a real unit is shown working, that stance isn't like to soften.

However, the team behind SuperSega has been in touch with us to propose a live interview to address concerns over core development, release timings, pre-funding and how Sega might be involved with the end result.

In the interests of transparency, we'd like to state that we've declined this opportunity, and are more keen on seeing evidence of the pre-production system in action. However, we realise that many people would appreciate the chance to speak to the team behind the project directly and are therefore supporting Pixel Cherry Ninja's forthcoming discussion with SuperSega.

It's due to take place on September 30th, so be sure to set a reminder if you have any burning questions for the SuperSega team.