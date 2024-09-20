Earlier this month, we shared the news with you that Jada Toys was adding Deejay and Cammy to its Ultra Street Fighter II range of toys, and now it seems there's another new challenger on the horizon with the announcement that Guile will also be joining them.

The Guile action figure, similar to the rest of the toys in the current range, is 1/12 in scale and measures 6 inches (12cm) tall. It features multiple points of articulation and will also come with interchangeable parts including another head with a gritted teeth expression, another pair of hands, and a comb for posing, as well as a Sonic Boom effect. All of this will be delivered in stylish collectible packaging, designed to look like a Street Fighter II arcade cabinet.

Here's some PR:

"Step into the world of Street Fighter II with the Ultra Street Fighter II Guile 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys. This meticulously crafted collectible action figure brings one of the most iconic characters from the Street Fighter series to life. As a Major in the United States Air Force, Guile is on a mission to bring down the criminal organization Shadaloo and uncover the fate of his best friend Charlie Nash.

"This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted and perfectly captures Guile’s stoic demeanor with excellent articulation, allowing you to recreate his signature moves and poses from the game. Whether you’re posing him in preparation for a final showdown or in the midst of battle; this figure brings the action to life with exceptional detail - from Sonic Boom to his acrobatic Flash Kick, this action figure will give you the flexibility to display Guile in battle-ready positions or more relaxed poses. This set includes interchangeable heads, hands, Sonic Boom effect piece and stand. It even comes with his comb so you can recreate his iconic victory pose as he stands over his fallen opponents."

If you fancy picking it up, it is now available to pre-order from BigBadToyStore and Entertainment Earth in the US and is priced at $24.99. The figure is expected to ship in January 2025.