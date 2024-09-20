A new fan-made mod for Gran Turismo 4 has just been released that promises to "improve on the game in ways Polyphony Digital themselves would," according to the team behind the project.

Gran Turismo 4 Spec II offers an exhaustive number of improvements, additions and tweaks to the core GT4 experience, including new Driving Missions, new circuits, enhanced engine sounds, new vehicles, fresh camera perspectives and much, much more.

"Spec II is based on the NTSC version of Gran Turismo 4 Online Public Beta and will be distributed as an xDelta patch requiring this version," adds the official page for the project. "Please ensure you have a Gran Turismo 4 Online NTSC disc image with a MD5 hash of 3306538778dda2ded87ceaf52c944a98 to apply the Spec II patch upon release."

This patch has been a considerable undertaking, with a core team of 14 people involved.





Get it here:



Website with info and install instructions:



Here's the full list of changes:

Gameplay

Toggleable prize car randomizer with seed based on username

Added Event Synthesizer with adjustable difficulty

Added new Driving Missions 35-40

Added 15+ new events to various event halls

Tightened restrictions on some events to encourage using different cars and strategies

Road cars start with Road tires instead of Sport Medium

Added Circuit Valencia from Tourist Trophy to Arcade Mode and Event Synthesizer

Cars can now be repainted at GT Auto

Manufacturer and associated tuner wheels can now be bought for most cars at GT Auto

Changes to various weeks' used car dealership stock

Added dealership discounts for certain weeks

Shortened "1,000 miles!" significantly and renamed to Grand Tour

Reduced number of races and/or laps in certain extra-repetitive events (e.g. 2CV Championship and Special Condition Hall)

Changed the tracks of some existing events to provide a fresh experience

Made all cars and tracks available in arcade mode by default, including Citta di Aria in race modes

Changed Extreme Events' unlock criteria from GT World Championship completion to International B completion

Lowered Endurance Events' unlock criteria from 25% completion to 20%.

Rebalanced some driving missions and licences to compensate for GT4 Online physics changes

Changed prize cars for most events (hand-picked, present when randomizer is disabled)

Added ability to bind shift up/down to R3 up/down

Rigidity Refresher Plan is now scaled as 25% of the car's value up to a maximum of 35,000 Cr

Added Full Restoration, restoring condition and mileage to brand new, scaled as 50% of the car's value up to a maximum of 250,000 Cr

Rally cars now have Dirt and Snow tires unlocked by default

General Improvements/Additions

Enhanced engine sounds for 400+ cars with 130+ new recordings

Enhanced race transmission and tire skid sound effects

Added new colour options to various cars

Restored original Esso variants of Exxon cars

Added Mini Cooper 1.3i '98

Added Korea-exclusive Hyundais: Click Type-R '04, Tiburon Turbulence '99, and Tuscani CCS '03

Added Korea-exclusive Lexus IS200 GT-1 Race Car '04

Restored regional equivalents of cars such as Vauxhalls and Toyota Altezzas

Added no-stripe FPV GT '04

Made no-stripe Ford GT '05 available for purchase in the Ford dealership

Corrected physics data for many cars such as the Lister Storm, Gillet Vertigo, VW Golf GTi '05 and various kei cars

Added engine names to most cars' spec sheets

Removed extra bumper cam leaning and blurry crash effects

HDTV (aka 480p) options are now saved rather than needing to be set every time

Added Options

Global car assist overrides (no more setting ASM and TCS per-car)

Enable/disable Gran Turismo 3-style chase camera

Enable/disable roof, bonnet, and interior camera

Enable/disable analog or digital gauge HUD on all camera views

Expanded Race Options menu to allow toggling of individual HUD elements

Restored multi language selection from retail PAL Gran Turismo 4

Highlight owned cars in dealerships

UI Improvements